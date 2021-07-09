Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Fans at a Covid-19 test collection point during the third one-day cricket international in Bristol (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 5, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 6-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 302 (96%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 13 (4%) have seen a fall.

South Tyneside continues to have the highest rate, with 1,651 new cases in the seven days to July 5, the equivalent of 1,093.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 432.5 in the seven days to June 28.

It is also the first time any local area of England has recorded a rate higher than 1,000 per 100,000 people since January 18, when Knowsley in Merseyside recorded a rate of 1,012.8.

North East Lincolnshire currently has the second highest rate, up from 419.9 to 822.9, with 1,313 new cases.

Sunderland has the third highest rate, up from 419.5 to 800.1, with 2,222 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Tyneside (up from 432.5 to 1,093.6)

North East Lincolnshire (419.9 to 822.9)

Hartlepool (266.9 to 659.8)

Sunderland (419.5 to 800.1)

Gateshead (452.8 to 786.9)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 9 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 5; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 28.