Javid hails ‘phenomenal achievement’ after 80 million vaccines administered

Sajid Javid

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has hailed a “phenomenal achievement” as more than 80 million vaccines have been administered across the UK.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the milestone was part of “the largest and most successful vaccination programme in NHS history”.

A total of 80,072,121 doses have been given in the UK, with 45,697,875 people receiving a first dose (86.8%) and 34,374,246 people receiving both doses (65.3%), according to the DHSC.

This includes over half (54%) of young people aged 18 to 24 in England who have received a first dose – following rapid uptake after the programme was opened to this age group.

We have now delivered over 80 million vaccine doses across the UK – this a phenomenal achievement. Thank you to everyone who has come forward for their jab. It is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones. ???? — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 9, 2021

Mr Javid said: “We have now delivered over 80 million vaccine doses across the UK – this a phenomenal achievement.

“Thank you to everyone who has come forward for their jab. It is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi added: “This is an astonishing accomplishment – in around seven months the NHS in every corner of the country has administered 80 million vaccines.

“The success is down to the incredible dedication of NHS staff, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers, local authorities, civil servants and the armed forces – the country applauds your commitment to saving lives.