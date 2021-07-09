Indoor reopening drives economic rebound in May but growth stalls

The UK economy rebounded further in May following the latest easing of lockdown restrictions but recorded a slowdown in growth, new figures show.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of economic growth – grew by 0.8% in May, as it slowed from a 2.3% rise in April.
Analysts had predicted the economy would report a 1.5% increase for the month.
The ONS added that GDP has still not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, with the reading 3.1% lower than in February 2020.
May’s economic growth was largely driven by the services sector, which reported 0.9% growth after a raft of hospitality, leisure and arts firms were able to reopen due to the relaxation of restrictions on May 17.
The accommodation and food services sector was particularly buoyant, reporting a 37.1% improvement against April as customers returned to venues and booked domestic holidays again.
Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the ONS, said: “The economy grew for the fourth consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace than seen recently, but remains around 3% below its pre-pandemic peak.
“Pubs and restaurants, who were again able to welcome indoor guests, were responsible for the vast majority of the growth seen in May.
“Hotels also saw a marked recovery as restrictions lifted.”