Queen’s hits performed for the Queen during Manchester Cathedral visit

Queen Elizabeth II visits Manchester

The Queen was treated to a medley of Queen’s hits performed by the Manchester Lesbian and Gay Chorus during a visit to the city’s cathedral.

After touring the set of Coronation Street and meeting the soap’s stars, the Queen later chatted to community groups and clergy when she visited the place of worship.

The head of state’s visit marked the 600th anniversary of the Collegiate Church of Manchester, which became a cathedral in 1847.

Rogers Govender, Dean of Manchester Cathedral, said: “She was here to mark the occasion with us and given the Covid restrictions she was unable to come into the cathedral so we had the event outside.

The Queen was introduced to members of the clergy by the Dean of Manchester Cathedral, Rogers Govender (second left) (Christopher Furlong/PA)

“It’s a huge honour that in the midst of all the Covid challenges and her busy schedule that she managed to find time and celebrate with us.”

The Queen also met a number of community groups and charity volunteers from Manchester and across the North West to hear how they have supported those affected by the pandemic.

Manchester Lesbian and Gay Chorus sang songs by gay artists or those popular with the LGBTQ+ community, from George Michael’s Freedom to Kylie Minogue’s dance hit Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

The chorus was reduced from around 80 members to 15 due to Covid restrictions but musical director Daniel McDwyer said: “The Queen said the singing was absolutely wonderful outside – she made that comment to a couple of guests.