Laser pen incident during Euro semi-final not yet a police matter, Met confirms

A laser shone in Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel’s face before he saved Harry Kane’s penalty in extra-time.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saves a penalty from England’s Harry Kane
Police have confirmed they are not yet investigating a laser pen incident that occurred during England’s Euro 2020 semi-final win against Denmark.

The England striker scored from the rebound to help the Three Lions to a 2-1 victory and they now face Italy in Sunday’s final.

The Metropolitan police said on Thursday evening that the incident was still being dealt with by Uefa and was not yet a police matter.

England manager Gareth Southgate shaking hands with Schmeichel after the match
England manager Gareth Southgate shaking hands with Schmeichel after the match (Nick Potts/PA)

Uefa has charged England over the incident.

It comes as a Home Office minister said she understood police were looking into it, describing the incident as “appalling”.

Speaking in the House of Lords, Baroness Williams of Trafford told peers: “Lord Thomas of Gresford mentioned about the incident with the laser pen.

“It was an appalling incident and I have already asked about this.

“I understand the police are investigating it.”

