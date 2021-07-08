Boris Johnson cleared of breaking MPs’ code of conduct over Mustique holiday

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s handling of a watchdog’s investigation into the funding of his luxury Caribbean holiday has been criticised but he has been cleared of breaching the MPs’ code of conduct.

The Commons Committee on Standards said on Thursday it was “regrettable” that a full explanation of the funding of the Mustique trip by a Tory donor had not been provided long ago.

But the committee concluded Carphone Warehouse founder David Ross was the donor for £15,000 of accommodation so the Prime Minister’s “register entry is accurate and complete”.

The committee concluded David Ross, pictured in 2000, funded the accommodation (PA)

It added: “By Mr Johnson’s and Mr Ross’s own admission, the arrangements for funding Mr Johnson’s holiday accommodation were ad hoc and informal, and do not appear to have been fully explained to Mr Johnson at the outset.

“This matter could have been concluded many months ago if more strenuous efforts had been made to dispel the uncertainty.

“Given that Mr Johnson was twice reprimanded by our predecessor committee in the last Parliament in the space of four months for ‘an over-casual attitude towards obeying the rules of the House’, we would have expected him to have gone the extra mile to ensure there was no uncertainty about the arrangements.