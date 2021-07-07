What the papers say - July 7

The nation’s papers are led by expected plans to end self-isolation requirements for double-jabbed patients.

The Times and Daily Express report the Government is set to sign off on a policy which will allow fully-vaccinated passengers to skip quarantine.

The Daily Telegraph, Financial Times and Daily Mail lead with anger over the plans not coming into force until August 16.

As many as 10 million people could have been in isolation by the time the plans are implemented, according to The Guardian.

Elsewhere, The Sun, Daily Star and Daily Mirror all lead with England’s Euro 2020 semi-final clash with Denmark.

Metro says football fans will drink an estimated 30 million pints throughout matchday.

The i reports the Government’s decision to scrap compulsory mask-wearing was driven by modelling which showed the events and hospitality industries could lose more than £4 billion.

And The Independent leads with backlash to Priti Patel’s proposed asylum overhaul, which will allow small boats of migrants trying to cross the Channel to be forcibly turned back at sea.