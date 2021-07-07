Scottish Government lifts last travel ban to north west England

Manchester city centre

The Scottish Government is removing its last remaining ban on non-essential travel to north west England.

From Thursday, the restrictions on the Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council area will be lifted.

Last week, the travel restrictions on Manchester, Salford and Bolton were removed.

The introduction of those rules led to a political row between Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham had previously criticised the Scottish Government’s decision to impose travel bans (PA)

On Wednesday, Scotland’s public health minister Maree Todd said: “We have been carefully monitoring the situation in Scotland and across the common travel area and following a weekly review, we will ease travel arrangements between Scotland and Blackburn.

“Nobody wants travel restrictions in place for any longer than is absolutely necessary.