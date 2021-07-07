Mayor Sadiq Khan marks 16th anniversary of the July 7 London bombings

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has paid tributes to the victims of the July 7 bombings on the 16th anniversary of the attacks

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has paid tribute to the victims of the July 7 bombings to mark the 16th anniversary of the terror attacks.

Fifty-two people died and more than 700 were injured when a series of co-ordinated explosions hit three London Underground trains and a double-decker bus in 2005.

Marking the anniversary, Mr Khan offered his thoughts to the victims as well as his thanks to the city’s emergency services for their “heroic efforts” on that day.

Mr Khan lays a wreath at the London Bombing Memorial in Hyde Park on the 15th anniversary of the attacks (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He said: “Our capital stands together to reflect and remember the innocent victims, and our thoughts are with all those whose lives were changed forever.

“As we mark 16 years since the attacks on our city, I want again to pay tribute to the heroic efforts of our emergency services and transport workers, who ran towards danger to help people and save lives.

“The way our city responded that day and continues to stand united against terrorism shows the world that now and forever, those who seek to destroy our way of life in London will never win.