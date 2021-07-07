Fans eagerly await England’s semi-final showdown at Wembley

Fans watching Ukraine v England

England football supporters are limbering up to roar their team to victory in tonight’s Euro 2020 semi-final, knowing a win will take the men’s team to within touching distance of major silverware for the first time in more than half a century.

Three Lions fans are expected to get through nearly 10 million pints in pubs and beer gardens on Wednesday, while the majority of the 60,000 supporters inside Wembley for the semi-final showdown with Denmark later will hope to create a typically partisan atmosphere.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the Football Association, will be among those inside the ground to watch the match, which will be the first time the men’s team has made it to the semi-final of a European Championship since an ill-fated penalty shoot-out defeat to Germany at Euro 96.

Fans – both inside Wembley and around the country – will be watching the England v Denmark semi-final on Wednesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England manager Gareth Southgate, who saw his penalty saved in the sudden death shootout 25 years ago, will be hoping his team can go at least one better and make it to the final, also at Wembley, on Sunday evening.

Tonight’s semi-final kicks off at 8pm, with tens of millions expected to watch the match on ITV.

Victory will see them in their first major final since the 1966 World Cup.

Italy await the winners of Wednesday’s match following a semi-final victory against Spain on Tuesday in which they triumphed on penalties when the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among those urging the England team on, saying: “Gareth Southgate and the England squad have done the nation proud in the Euros, and tonight we will all be wishing them the best of luck in getting to the final. Bring it home!”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also had words of encouragement for the squad, adding: “Gareth Southgate and the squad will have the whole nation behind them tonight. Both on and off the pitch, they have shown the best of England. There’s been only one song featured in our house since Saturday – it’s coming home.”