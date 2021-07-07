England fans roar around Wembley as Kane and co secure historic final spot

Fans watching England v Denmark

England are one historic win away from their first major silverware since 1966 after coming from behind to beat Denmark 2-1 in extra-time on a famous night at Wembley.

Home fans will now dare to dream as the prospect of winning Euro 2020 on home soil moved to within touching distance.

It was captain Harry Kane, under the watchful eyes of a jubilant Duke of Cambridge, David Beckham and Boris Johnson in the stands, who gave England the lead after bundling home the rebound when his penalty was saved in extra-time to send the Three Lions on the way to a final showdown with Italy on Sunday.

Fans react after Denmark’s defeat in Kildeparken in Aalborg, Denmark (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Earlier, forward Raheem Sterling pressured Danish captain Simon Kjaer into sending the ball into his own net, less than 10 minutes after the visitors took a shock lead through Mikkel Damsgaard’s thunderbolt free-kick.

The majority of the 60,000 fans inside the stadium roared as players embraced at the end of a gruelling extra-time period.

The anthemic Three Lions and its familiar “It’s coming home” refrain reverberated around Wembley at the final whistle.

THIS IS WHAT IT MEANS! ? pic.twitter.com/ntxbbqawL6 — England (@England) July 7, 2021

Fans released red-coloured smoke and sang as they swarmed out of the venue following England’s win.

Addi Hassan, 21, from north London, described the win as “absolutely incredible, absolutely world class”.

It was a game of contrasting emotions for England fans, including inside the stadium, in pubs and fan zones, and those among the estimated 20 million watching on television at home.

(PA Graphics)

Supporters in London’s Trafalgar Square were sent into raptures each time England scored, with those in the fan zone roaring loudly, jumping on to the tables and throwing their beers in the air.

Others could be seen with tears in their eyes at full-time.

One supporter, Oliver Ways, 28, from Mitcham, south London, said: “This time it’s coming home, the momentum is with us, I don’t care what anyone says.

“I’m so drunk but I don’t care – the game was just how we wanted it.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this but England are in a final!”

England fans celebrate outside Wembley Stadium (PA)

Fellow England fan Vic Richards, 22, from Croydon, south London, said: “I’m still trying to compute what happened, I’ve never seen England make a final.

“It’s beautiful, it’s unbelievable, I love this country, the players gave it their all.

“This is an historic occasion, we may never see this again – now we can start to believe.”

Chants of “Come on England” and “It’s coming home” became common place.

Fans in Manchester celebrate England qualifying for the Euro 2020 final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Earlier, the 8,000 UK-based Danes inside Wembley celebrated wildly in the 30th minute as their side took an unlikely lead.

Fans in Trafalgar Square were left silent by the Danish opener – the first that England conceded in the tournament – and home supporters could be heard swearing and booing after the ball hit the net.

James Little, 19, a student from Sutton, south London, said: “I’m gobsmacked to be honest, we haven’t conceded in this tournament and I feel like the way we play means we need to score first.

“It’s a long way back from here, I hope the semi-final curse doesn’t strike again – this is the best chance we have to win.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson in the stands (PA)

England were installed as clear favourites among bookmakers to beat Denmark, having progressed through the tournament without conceding a goal.

The Danes had emerged from heartbreak in their opening match defeat to Finland – when talisman Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch – to make it into the last four.