Glasgow city centre gets US makeover ahead of Indiana Jones 5 filming

Filming in Glasgow

Glasgow city centre has been turned into a mini America ahead of filming for the new Indiana Jones movie.

Bunting in St Vincent Street (Andrew Milligan/PA)

American flags, stars and stripes bunting, and US-style mailboxes formed part of the film set on streets close to George Square including Cochrane Street and Saint Vincent Street.

Hollywood star Harrison Ford, 78, will once again star as the famous adventurer in the fifth instalment of the franchise.

The set for the fifth Indiana Jones movie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The actor was pictured in Mayfair in London last Friday with his arm in a sling after reportedly suffering a minor injury while rehearsing a fight scene.

Other stars reportedly appearing in the film are Danish Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Ford first portrayed the globe-trotting archaeologist in the 1981 film Raiders Of The Lost Ark, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Parts of the city centre have undergone an American transformation (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It is more than a decade since Ford appeared on screens as Indiana Jones, when he starred in The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, released in 2008.