Drinkers not coming home (for another 15 minutes) as PM extends pub closing time

Boris Johnson sips a pint

Pubs in England will stay open later as the Euro 2020 final reaches its climax on Sunday, Downing Street has said.

Boris Johnson has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm – 15 minutes after normal closing time – in case the showpiece event goes to extra time and penalties.

Supporters could be celebrating a historic England win if they overcome Denmark in the semi-final on Wednesday and then beat either Spain or Italy in the final at Wembley.

Fans celebrate England’s Euro 2020 win over Germany at the Vinegar Yard pub in London Bridge last week (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

The final is due to start at 8pm, and would ordinarily finish by about 10pm.

However, the potential for extra time and a penalty shoot-out means the match could end later than planned.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are taking forward plans to allow pubs to open until 11.15pm on Sunday.

“The entire nation has been gripped by the Euros and this will ensure people can come together to enjoy the final in pubs, should they wish to do so.”

England’s progression in the competition – culminating potentially in their first major tournament win since 1966’s World Cup heroics – will be dependent on their semi-final clash with Denmark.