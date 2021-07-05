Ministers should set out 2022 exams plan by September amid disruption – Labour

Pupils sitting an exam

The Government should set out its plans for exams in 2022 by September amid significant disruption to pupils’ schooling, Labour has said.

Shadow education secretary Kate Green will urge ministers not to repeat the mistakes of the last two years as she raises concerns about “striking inconsistencies” in the process used to assess pupils’ grades.

The warning came as Labour released an analysis which suggests that the average Year 10 pupil has missed nearly one in four days of face-to-face GCSE or Btec teaching this school year amid the pandemic.

Teachers across England have finalised decisions on their pupils’ GCSE and A-level grades this year after this summer’s exams were cancelled for the second year in a row.

Last month, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said he wants to see students sitting exams in 2022, but there are likely to be “adjustments” in place to ensure fairness to pupils currently in Years 10 and 12.

At an Edge Foundation event on assessments on Tuesday afternoon, Ms Green will set the deadline of September 1 for clarity on 2022 assessments.

She will urge ministers to work with exam boards and the education sector urgently to deliver a system that is genuinely fair for all pupils next summer.

Ms Green will say: “The Conservatives’ poor planning and preparation has created a second year of exam chaos.

“Uncertainty just piles pressure on pupils and teachers, so the longer ministers dither and delay, the harder it will be to set a level playing field and ensure every pupil gets fair grades.

“Ministers need to learn from their mistakes and set out a plan by the time pupils return to school in September.”

At a Labour roundtable on exams last month, Year 11 and 13 students talked of the frustration they have felt about this year’s assessment process – including seeing friends at other schools having very different grading processes.

A-level student Ethan said: “Guidance wasn’t given till so late on and the fact everyone has had a different experience, being left in the dark just shows the extent of the inequality across education.”

Last month, England’s exams regulator, Ofqual, confirmed that students due to take their GCSE and A-level exams in summer 2022 will see changes to coursework and fieldwork activities for some subjects.

The watchdog has decided to remove the mandatory requirement for geography, geology and environmental studies science students to undertake a prescribed number of days of fieldwork.

In its consultation, Ofqual said decisions on whether GCSE history and English literature students will be assessed on less content than normal will be considered as part of wider policy decisions for the 2022 exams.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Schools and colleges need clarity by September about the plans for next summer’s exams so that they know what to teach their exam-year students.

“These young people have suffered huge educational disruption to widely differing extents and adjustments will be needed to GCSEs, A-levels and other qualifications in 2022.

“The most obvious adjustment is to provide advance notice of topic areas in exams so that learning can be focused accordingly and students don’t end up having to answer questions on something that they haven’t covered in sufficient depth.

“But schools and colleges obviously need to know when and what advance notice might be given so that they can plan accordingly, and after 15 months of disruption students deserve to know what to expect.”

Nick Brook, deputy general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “School leaders are clear that the decisions about adaptations for next year’s exams and assessments and the contingency plans should exams be disrupted, should be announced before the summer holidays.

“The details of those plans must be made available by the start of the autumn term so that they can be taken into account in teachers’ planning for the new academic year and have the desired impact on students’ learning and teacher workload.”

In December last year – a month before the Government decided to cancel the 2021 GCSE and A-level exam series – Mr Williamson unveiled a package of measures to ensure that the grades students received were as fair as possible following calls for ministers to do more to compensate for missed learning.

The Education Secretary announced plans to give pupils advance notice of some topics ahead of tests, as well as exam aids like formula sheets when sitting papers, to ensure students were not disadvantaged.

It is unclear at this stage what mitigations could be introduced by the Government for the 2022 exam series.

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: “We intend exams to go ahead in 2022, as well as vocational and technical qualifications.

“We are currently considering what more we can do to ensure fairness and the right level of support for pupils, and we will provide further details shortly.