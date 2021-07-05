Man charged with murder after father-of-five found dead in industrial unit

Carl Woodall

A man has been charged with the murder of a father-of-five found fatally injured in a unit on an industrial estate.

Carl Woodall, 44, was discovered on the site off Doulton Road, Rowley Regis, Sandwell, West Midlands, at about 4.50pm on June 28, West Midlands Police said.

A post mortem examination found he died from multiple injuries.

The force said inquiries led detectives to Nottingham, where two men were arrested on July 1.

One of those detained, James McGhee, 27, of Stanstead Avenue, Bulwell, Nottingham, has since been charged with murder and was to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The second man, 68, has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

In a statement released through police last week, Mr Woodall’s family said: “Life as we knew it changed when Carl was senselessly killed.

“The loss is hard to bear and we continue to work to come to terms with him being lost to us in such an unforgivable manner.

“He leaves behind five children who now face a future without a loving father.

“Quiet and unassuming by nature this is a tremendous loss to us and the friends around him.”

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, leading the investigation, said: “This is a significant development but our inquiries continue and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.