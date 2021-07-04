What the papers say - July 4

Triumph for England in Rome features on the front of many Sunday papers, as well as a potential end to mandatory mask wearing.

The Sunday Times leads with the headline “England in Dreamland”, as a brace from Harry Kane saw the Three Lions reach their first European Championship semi-final since 1996 while also covering Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon exploits.

“Semi gods” is the headline in the Sunday Mirror, the Sunday People runs with “We Kane, We Saw, We Conquered”, and the Daily Star on Sunday continues with its innuedo-laden humour about Kane’s “lucky balls”.

Tomorrow's front page: Euros triumph in Rome for England's Lions – We Kane, We Saw, We Conquered#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nMmRvQUKUo — The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) July 3, 2021

Away from the football, and The Sunday Telegraph writes Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed off on plans to end forced mask wearing from July 19 and will tell the nation the link between infections and hospitalisations has been broken.

The front page of the Sunday Telegraph: Bullish PM to axe mask laws as 'NHS safe'#TomorrowsPapersToday ?Sign up for the Front Page newsletter: https://t.co/QHsh1NXonI pic.twitter.com/TCvdOHBNs6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 3, 2021

The Sunday Express carries the same tale, calling it “the return of common sense”.

The Mail on Sunday leads with comments from the new Health Secretary Sajid Javid that lifting coronavirus restrictions will lead to an economic and wellbeing boost.

MAIL On Sunday: “Sajid: Opening Up Will Make Us Healthier” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FDJpfyNqM1 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 3, 2021

The Observer says Labour will set out a post-Brexit vision including plans to “make, sell and buy more in Britain”.