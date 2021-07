England set for dry skies for Denmark clash amid wet start to week

Fans watching England

The England football team should face Denmark under dry skies for their Euro 2020 semi-final showdown at Wembley on Wednesday, forecasters predict.

But the combination of showers and warm temperatures that the UK has experienced in recent days will continue over the next week.

Greg Dewhurst, a meteorologist, told the PA news agency that Wednesday was still too far away to pinpoint exact details but that morning showers should ease off by kick-off.

“For the UK as a whole (Wednesday) is going to be a day of sunshine and showers through the day, some of the showers could be heavy at times but it looks like the showers tend to fade away in the evening,” he said.

As a low pressure system pushes in from the southwest later on Monday, southern areas are going to have some unseasonably windy and wet weather ??️ pic.twitter.com/H9fhuCtV7Y — Met Office (@metoffice) July 4, 2021

The mercury is expected to hit 21C (69.8F) in the day, dropping to around 18C (64.4F) by match time, but the atmosphere will still be “on the humid side”.

Should England progress to the final on Sunday, also at Wembley, the weather could be drier and warmer.

“Our latest models have temperatures around 22C (21.6F), possibly 23C (73.4F) – there is still the risk of a few showers around but perhaps less frequent and less heavy compared to Wednesday,” Mr Dewhurst said.

It will be a similar picture in south-west London, where newcomer Emma Raducanu remains Britain’s last hope in the singles draw at Wimbledon.

The rain should hold off for Emma Raducanu’s match against Ajla Tomljanovic (David Gray/AELTC Pool)

The 18-year-old is due to face Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic on Court One on Monday afternoon.

Mr Dewhurst said Monday was likely to be a largely dry day but with one or two showers around, while the wind will also pick up.

“There could be a risk of some rain moving in by around 7pm, so for the end of the evening really,” he said.

“Tuesday and Wednesday will be back in the regime of sunshine and showers whilst Thursday and into Friday it looks like there will still be some showers around, but that risk decreases.”