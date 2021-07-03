Man in court charged with murder after Oxford Circus stabbing

Westminster Magistrates' Court

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a 60-year-old was stabbed in central London.

Tedi Fanta, 25, of no fixed address, is charged with the murder of Stephen Dempsey outside the Microsoft store in Oxford Circus on July 1.

He is also charged with possession of a knife.

Fanta, who has a previous address on Elgin Street in Swansea, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @okubax following an incident at Oxford Circus, central London (@okubax/PA)

The defendant, dressed in a grey tracksuit, was assisted by an interpreter during the hearing.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Police were called shortly before 8pm on Thursday to reports of a man stabbed at Oxford Circus, close to the junction with Regent Street.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene where a 60-year-old man was found with stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

The Met said his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.