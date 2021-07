NHS trust admits safety failings after two patient deaths

Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley, West Midlands (Jacob King/PA)

An NHS trust has pleaded guilty to safety failings posing a “significant risk of avoidable harm” following the deaths of two patients.

A lawyer acting for the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust admitted two breaches of the 2008 Health and Social Care Act on the Trust’s behalf on Friday.

A hearing at the town’s magistrates’ court was told the proceedings followed an investigation by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) into the care provided by the Trust before the deaths of mother-of-six Natalie Billingham and teenager Kaysie-Jane Robinson.

Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley, West Midlands, where both deaths occurred. (Jacob King/PA)

The charges admitted by the trust stated that it had failed to provide treatment in a safe way, resulting in harm, in February and March 2018.

In a statement issued earlier this year, the CQC said it had brought the prosecution following two specific incidents in which patients died at Russells Hall Hospital, Dudley.

A previous hearing was told by counsel for the CQC, Ian Bridge, that the charges related to clinical care given to 33-year-old Ms Billingham before her death, and to Kaysie-Jane, who was aged 14 when she died.

He told the court both patients had been treated for sepsis.

The Dudley Group Trust’s lawyer, Paul Spencer, said the organisation’s guilty plea in respect of Natalie Billingham was being entered on the basis that it did not accept its failings led to her death.