Man charged with common assault after Chris Whitty accosted in park

Professor Chris Whitty (Victoria Jones/PA)

A man has been charged with common assault after England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, was accosted in a central London park.

Lewis Hughes, 23, of Wigton Way, Romford, east London, was charged by postal requsition on Thursday evening and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday July 30, the Metropolitan Police said.

An investigation was launched after Prof Whitty was accosted by a group of men in St James’s Park at around 7.20pm on Sunday.

Officers spoke to Prof Whitty, who did not suffer any injuries, and checked his welfare.

Footage of the incident, lasting around 20 seconds, was shared on social media.