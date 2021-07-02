Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Ball boys and girls walk past a hand sanitiser station outside court 8 of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 28, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 29-July 2) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 308 (98%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, four (1%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Hyndburn in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 498 new cases in the seven days to June 28, the equivalent of 614.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 478.8 in the seven days to June 21.

Newcastle upon Tyne has the second highest rate, up from 324.9 to 574.3, with 1,739 new cases.

Tamworth in Staffordshire has the third highest rate, up from 109.5 to 554.1, with 425 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Tamworth (up from 109.5 to 554.1)

Oxford (77.4 to 431.6)

South Tyneside (168.9 to 432.5)

Gateshead (189.6 to 451.4)

Newcastle upon Tyne (324.9 to 574.3)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 2 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 28; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 21.