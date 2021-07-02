Happy as Larry: Downing Street cat predicts victory for England against Ukraine

UK News

Larry, the chief mouser at Downing Street for 10 years, reckons the Three Lions will triumph in the Euros 2020 match.

Larry the Downing Street cat
Larry the Downing Street cat

Nervous England fans will be feeling as happy as Larry after the UK’s prime mouser predicted a Three Lions win over Ukraine on Saturday in the Euro 2020 quarter final.

A video released by Downing Street shows Larry the cat, who has prowled the halls of power for more than 10 years, faced with a choice of the two nations’ flags.

After a glance over his shoulder, the esteemed feline walks forward to hunt down the red and white of England’s emblem – gifting victory by a whisker over the yellow and blue colours of Ukraine.

Larry arrived at Downing Street in 2011 and has been a trusted companion to three Prime Ministers, beginning with David Cameron.

He was the first cat to hold the rat-catching portfolio at Downing Street since stalwart ratter Humphrey was retired in 1997.

England face Ukraine at 8pm on Saturday in Rome, having beaten Germany 2-0 on Tuesday thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

