Angela Merkel raises hopes for double-jabbed Britons holidaying in Europe

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Germany’s Angela Merkel has said double-jabbed Britons should be able to holiday in Europe without quarantine in the “foreseeable future” after her opposition over the Delta variant.

The Chancellor said travel restrictions were being reviewed for those who have received two coronavirus vaccines after holding talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Chequers on Friday.

She acknowledged the strain first identified in India was now spreading “very rapidly” in Germany, having previously pressed EU leaders to impose quarantine restrictions on Britons regardless of their vaccination status.

Ms Merkel said: “We have adopted certain protective measures when we were not so familiar with the Delta variant.

“We now see that the share of the Delta variant in Germany is increasing very rapidly.