What the papers say – July 1

The ever-changing pandemic landscape, feuding royal brothers and some more football take up the nation’s front pages.

The Guardian leads on “fears over mass events” due to 1,300 Scotland football fans contracting Covid-19 after travelling to London for their country’s Euro match against England.

Guardian front page, Thursday 1 July 2021: Fears over mass events after 1,300 travelling Scotland fans get Covid

The Times and the Daily Mail say people aged 50 and older have been urged to have boosters of coronavirus vaccines along with flu jabs in the autumn.

THE TIMES: Get Covid and flu jab in each arm from autumn

Schools will be told not to send home entire bubbles of pupils for self-isolation when just one child tests positive, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Schools told not to send home entire bubbles'

And the i says schools will be told to “treat Covid like the flu”.

Thursday's front page: Schools will be told to treat Covid like the flu
Self-isolation for students and routine testing tipped to end
Williamson wants to scrap school bubbles from 19 July

Elsewhere, the Daily Express calls on the Duke of Sussex to use his current visit to Britain to heal the rift with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, “for Diana’s sake”.

Tomorrow's front page: Heal the rift for Diana's sake, Harry

And the Daily Mirror reports the brothers have “called a truce” to be “reunited for Mum” at the unveiling of Diana’s statue.

On the Euros, Metro ponders the absence of England fans for the country’s quarter-final against Ukraine in Italy, under a headline of “Three Lions go to Rome alone”.

Tomorrow's paper tonight THREE LIONS GO TO ROME ALONE
Quarantine blow for England fans

And The Sun ties in the football with one of the country’s favourite actors and films, depicting England captain Harry “Caine” and his vow to go to Rome and “do an Italian Job on Ukraine”.

Tomorrow's front page: Harry Kane says he wants to give England 'as much joy as possible' with victory over Ukraine on Saturday

In other news, the Financial Times leads on the US and Japan conducting war games despite the ongoing displeasure of China on the issue of Taiwan.

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, international edition, for Thursday 1st July