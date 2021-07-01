Diana statue depicts princess with three children

The Duke of Sussex unveiling the statue

The bronze statue of Diana, Princess of Wales depicts the princess surrounded by three children to represent the “universality and generational impact” of her work.

Her short cropped hair, style of dress and portrait are based on the final period of her life – following her split from the Prince of Wales.

Kensington Palace said Diana had “gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes” and that the statue “aims to convey her character and compassion”.

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex look at the statue of their mother (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The statue shows Diana wearing a sleek open-necked blouse, a wide belt and a pencil skirt.

Her hands are gently placed on the shoulders of two of the children – a boy and a girl, with the girl holding the princess’s hand.

Sculpted by renowned artist Ian Rank-Broadley, the monument is 1.25x life size and was cast by Castle Fine Arts Foundry in the traditional “lost-wax” process, with a patina of a bluish green over black.

The cast is hollow and is supported by a stainless-steel armature.

Beneath the statue is a plinth engraved with the princess’ name and the date of the unveiling.

In front of the statue is a paving stone engraved with an extract inspired by The Measure of A Man poem.

It reads: “These are the units to measure the worth,

“Of this woman as a woman regardless of birth.

“Not what was her station?

“But had she a heart?

“How did she play her God-given part?”