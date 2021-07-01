Cop26 must ensure fair transition to net-zero for whole world, says Sturgeon

EU Settlement Scheme

The Cop26 UN climate change conference must be a “global turning point” to help people across the world benefit from the transition to net-zero, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking at the Austrian World Summit, Scotland’s First Minister said the talks in Glasgow in November should ensure the environmental crisis is tackled in a fair way.

Ms Sturgeon, who was on a panel alongside climate activist Greta Thunberg and UN Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall, also announced £100,000 of funding for the Global Climate Assembly that will make recommendations for discussions at the Cop26 summit.

At the virtual conference, she said: “The climate crisis – with its inter-related threats of climate change, nature loss and pollution – remains the single biggest challenge the world faces.

Nicola Sturgeon said the needs of countries who are worst affected by climate change, but are the least responsible, need to be recognised at Cop26 (PA)

“Cop26 represents the world’s best chance – and possibly one of our last chances – to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

“One of the great injustices of the climate crisis is that the people and countries who are worst affected are usually those who have done least to cause it.

“At Glasgow, their needs must be recognised, and their voices must be heard. The Scottish Government is determined to help with that process.

“All of us – and governments in particular – now need to summon that same sense of urgency in tackling the climate crisis.