Teenager accused of killing two sisters declines to give evidence in court

Fryent Park deaths

A teenager accused of killing two sisters after making a blood pact with a demon has declined to give evidence in his defence.

Danyal Hussein, 19, allegedly launched a savage knife attack on Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, in a north London park early on June 6 last year.

The siblings had been clearing up after a party with friends to celebrate Ms Henry’s birthday and were reported missing after they failed to return home.

They were found by Ms Smallman’s boyfriend concealed in bushes in Fryent Country Park on the afternoon of June 7.

CCTV footage of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman was shown to the jury (Met Police/PA)

The court has heard how police moved to arrest Hussein after DNA at the scene was linked to a member of his family on the national DNA database.

Within an hour and a half, officers connected Hussein with CCTV allegedly showing him buying knives in Asda days before the killing and an image of a figure returning to his father’s address near the park within hours of the killings.

On July 1, Hussein was arrested at his mother’s home in south-east London and taken into custody with cuts to his hand, the court has heard.

A search of his bedroom led to the discovery of a handwritten “agreement” with a demon to sacrifice women in exchange for winning the Mega Millions Super Jackpot which was signed in his blood, jurors have heard.

Lottery tickets were found in Danyal Hussein’s room (Met Police/PA)

On Wednesday, Riel Karmy-Jones QC told the court that she would call no evidence for the defence.

Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, south-east London, has denied two counts of murder and possessing a knife.

The trial was adjourned until Thursday when prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC will give his closing speech.