Delaying seaside holidays until October half-term can save hundreds – report

People on Great Yarmouth beach in Norfolk

People struggling to find an affordable UK seaside cottage this summer can save hundreds of pounds if they delay their trip until October half-term, according to research.

Analysis of 20 self-catering properties by consumer group Which? found that seven-night breaks are an average of 29% cheaper during the first school holiday of the academic year compared with August.

One cottage for a family of four in Conwy, North Wales, was £1,489 for a holiday starting on August 20, but just £769 on October 22.

A property for four near Sidmouth, Devon, was £2,895 for a specific week in August, but £1,515 in October half-term.

Delaying a trip until the autumn can also give more accommodation options, the research found.

In mid-June, Sykes’ website had a choice of just 19 properties in Cornwall for a specific week in August, rising to 525 during the October half-term week.

Which? Travel editor Rory Boland said: “It won’t come as a surprise that accommodation prices are cheaper for October half-term than the school summer holidays, but the price difference is probably bigger than most people imagine.