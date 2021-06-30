Body of missing London woman discovered in Devon woodland

police do not cross tape

The body of a woman who went missing from London has been discovered in woodland in the coastal town of Salcombe.

Mee Kuen Chong, 67, who was also known as Deborah, was last seen in the capital on June 10 and reported missing to the Metropolitan Police the following day.

She was originally from Malaysia but had been living in the Wembley area of London since 2004.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a wooded area near Bennett Road, Salcombe, Devon, at about 5pm on Sunday after the body of a woman was located.

A force spokesman said on Wednesday that it was believed the body of Mrs Chong may have been there “for some days”.

Mee Kuen Chung had been missing from the Wembley area of London since June 10 (PA)

“Police are investigating the circumstances around Mrs Chong’s death and are now appealing for information from the public to help trace her last movements,” he said.

“They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Mrs Chong between Thursday June 10 and Sunday June 27.

“This would include any hotels or bed and breakfast accommodation where she may have stayed and also from anyone who knows why she was in Salcombe.

“A number of inquiries will be carried out in Salcombe over the coming days, and it is likely that the local community will continue to see a high level of police activity.

“Police would like to reassure the public that while this discovery may cause some concerns in the community, the heightened police presence is to investigate all of the circumstances.”