Queen receives Scotland’s First Minister Sturgeon in Edinburgh

The Queen with Nicola Sturgeon

The Queen has met Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, during an audience at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The meeting at the Queen’s official residence in Scotland took place during her traditional trip north of the border for Holyrood Week.

Ms Sturgeon wore a light blue suit as she sat for discussion with the monarch.

The Queen also spoke with Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, Alison Johnstone (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Queen also spoke with Alison Johnstone MSP, who became presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament after May’s election.

The Queen’s four-day visit will celebrate Scottish culture, achievement and communities.

She will be joined by her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge – who is known as the Earl of Strathearn while in Scotland – at engagements on Monday, while her daughter, the Princess Royal, will accompany her on Wednesday and Thursday.