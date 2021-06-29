Police name man who died while diving in Orkney’s Scapa Flow

David Pleace

A diver who died after being reported missing in Scapa Flow in Orkney has been named by police.

The body of David Pleace, 57, from Derby, was found on Monday after a multi-agency search.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at about 5.35pm on Sunday with searches involving coastguard teams over sea and the air.

They said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Orkney police inspector David Hall said: “Police were made aware of the incident around 5.35pm on Sunday, June 27.

“A multi-agency search response was launched and Mr Pleace’s body was recovered on Monday afternoon.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Scapa Flow was an important Royal Navy base during the World Wars and was the scene of the scuttling of the German High Seas Fleet in 1919.