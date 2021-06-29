Newborn squirrel monkeys at London Zoo ‘doing really well’

Newborn squirrel monkeys welcomed to ZSL London Zoo

Two baby squirrel moneys have been nicknamed Teeny and Tiny after being born at ZSL London Zoo this month.

The babies were born to different mothers, Avril and Francis, on Saturday June 5 and Wednesday June 9.

Zookeepers said the newborns are “doing really well”, and can now even be spotted by visitors.

One of the mother and baby squirrel monkey pairs at ZSL London Zoo (Sheila Smith/ZSL London Zoo/PA)

“Both the new little ones, who we’ve nicknamed Teeny and Tiny, are doing really well,” zookeeper Rowan Swainson said.

“Avril and Francis have started to bring them out of their cosy indoor dens, so visitors can now spot both duos hanging out in the trees outside.