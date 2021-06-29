Football-divided couples’ relationships ‘still intact’ following England victory

Euro 2020

English-German couples said their relationships “were still very much intact” following England’s 2-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday.

Two late goals put the Three Lions on the path to Euro 2020 glory, with Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and Tottenham striker Harry Kane scoring twice within 11 minutes following a tense first half.

James Crabb, from Rustington, West Sussex, has been with his 39-year-old wife Yvonne Leopold, an employer branding manager originally from Leipzig, since 2005, and watched the match at their home in Berlin.

James Crabb and his wife Yvonne Leopold (Handout/PA)

The 41-year-old told the PA news agency: “Wow, what a game… it was pretty even until we were able to find the first goal.

“I think it’s also the best result for our relationship. Surely most will agree that it’s about time?

“Although most of my German friends are blaming it on a poor performance rather than a better performance from England.

“They are now talking about revenge in the World Cup next year – at least it’s taken them down a peg or two.”

He said “the heavens opened” after the final whistle was blown, saying it was “either German tears, or we upset someone upstairs”.

So my wife is German, the games now commence… pic.twitter.com/KZNbXpkdpn — dradam (@DrAdamC) June 24, 2021

He has now hung England flags across their balcony.

Adam Cox, who lives in Bournemouth with his wife Janina Cox, a council officer from Brackenheim in southern Germany, told PA: “(We are) both feeling good.

“My wife is embracing her new British citizenship, and we’re getting photos of dejected in-laws sent to us.”

Dr Cox added: “(There was) a lot of shouting for the first goal from me, she was holding her head in her hands.”