‘Vulnerable’ zebra foal born at Paignton Zoo

We're excited to announce that a female zebra foal was born at Paignton Zoo on 18th June to parents Taru and Jabili. Hartmann's mountain zebra are classed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of threatened species Make sure you visit the foal & her mum on your next trip to the zoo pic.twitter.com/1Dt2MbBAMZ

— Paignton Zoo (@PaigntonZoo) June 28, 2021