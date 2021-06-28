Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Coronavirus

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 24, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 25-28) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 291 (92%) have seen a rise in rates and 24 (8%) have seen a fall.

Hyndburn in Lancashire has the highest rate, with 444 new cases in the seven days to June 24, the equivalent of 547.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 484.9 in the seven days to June 17.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the second highest rate, down up from 534.4 to 491.7, with 736 new cases.

Rossendale, also in Lancashire, has the third highest rate, up from 335.7 to 435.1, with 311 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Tamworth (up from 48.2 to 259.5)

Warwick (88.3 to 285.2)

Newcastle upon Tyne (238.1 to 409.2)

Knowsley (146.5 to 312.2)

North Tyneside (225.6 to 387.7)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 28 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 24; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 17.