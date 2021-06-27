Most immediate priority is getting through pandemic, says Javid

UK NewsPublished:

Sajid Javid made his first statement as Health Secretary on Sunday.

New Health Secretary Sajid Javid outside his home in south-west London
Sajid Javid has said his “most immediate priority” will be getting the country through the coronavirus pandemic, as he took up the job of Health Secretary.

Speaking to the media for the first time since he took over from Matt Hancock on Saturday, Mr Javid said he recognised the “huge responsibility” which faced him.

And he pledged to “do everything I can to make sure that I deliver for this great country”.

Mr Javid’s return to the Cabinet came just 90 minutes after Mr Hancock announced his resignation on Saturday, following the leaking of video footage showing him breaking social distancing rules by kissing an aide in his ministerial office.

Mr Javid, a former chancellor and home secretary, said Mr Hancock had worked “incredibly hard” and “achieved a lot”, and he added: “We are still in a pandemic and I want to see that come to an end as soon as possible and that will be my most immediate priority, to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible.”

