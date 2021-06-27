Most immediate priority is getting through pandemic, says Javid

New Health Secretary Sajid Javid outside his home in south-west London

Sajid Javid has said his “most immediate priority” will be getting the country through the coronavirus pandemic, as he took up the job of Health Secretary.

Speaking to the media for the first time since he took over from Matt Hancock on Saturday, Mr Javid said he recognised the “huge responsibility” which faced him.

And he pledged to “do everything I can to make sure that I deliver for this great country”.

Mr Javid’s return to the Cabinet came just 90 minutes after Mr Hancock announced his resignation on Saturday, following the leaking of video footage showing him breaking social distancing rules by kissing an aide in his ministerial office.