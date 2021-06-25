Tesco avoids bloody nose from shareholders over pay

Greenpeace activists at Tesco AGM

Tesco avoided a shareholder revolt at its annual general meeting on Friday although the board did face environmental protestors outside its offices ahead of the event.

Just 8.2% of investors in the supermarket voted against the pay packets for bosses, including a £1.6 million final payment for former boss Sir Dave Lewis.

By comparison, more than 70% of rival Morrison’s shareholders voted against its own pay report for bosses.

Tesco Chairman John Allan was re-elected to the board (Tesco/PA)

The Tesco vote was a reversal to the heavy defeat by shareholders at last year’s meeting, where investors rejected the directors’ remuneration report but the payments went ahead because the vote was not binding.

Bosses vowed to change the way it calculated bonuses in future having faced criticism for no longing considering Ocado a “competitor” in setting targets.

Chairman John Allan saw 4.2% vote against his re-election, fellow non-executive board member Byron Grote faced a 6.6% revolt and Steve Golsby lost the support of 4% of shareholders.

The rest of the board were re-elected with 99% of shareholders voting in favour.

Prior to the meeting, Greenpeace activists held giant letters spelling out ‘FOREST CRIME’, calling on the company to stop using a chicken supplier, JBS, which is owned by a company accused of deforestation in the Amazon.

Elena Polisano, senior forests campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: “Tesco’s chicken supplier is owned by a company notorious for destroying the Amazon rainforest.

“And Tesco’s chicken is reared on soya that’s driving deforestation and fires across Brazil.”

Protestors also read out messages from shoppers and Brazilian indigenous leaders.

The vote over pay relates to executives receiving a total payout of £5.9 million for the 2020/21 financial year, almost half the £11.7 million that it handed out in the previous period.

Alan Stewart, who was replaced as chief financial officer by Imran Nawaz earlier this month, received a pay package worth £1.42 million, according to the report.

Tesco’s new chief executive officer, Ken Murphy, received a pay deal just short of £1 million.