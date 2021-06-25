Shapps insists new green list offers ‘a little bit of relief’ for travel firms

A plane takes off from Heathrow

The limited easing of restrictions on foreign holidays provides “a little bit of relief for the travel industry”, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has insisted, amid claims it has not gone far enough.

Fourteen new countries and territories have been added to the Government’s green list of destinations from which travellers do not have to self-isolate on their return.

They include Spain’s Balearic islands, Malta, Madeira and a number of Caribbean destinations.

Mr Shapps told Sky News: “It does mean there is a little bit of relief for the travel industry and for people who wish to get away.

(PA Graphics)

“It won’t be quite like it was in 2019 and the old days, but we are moving in a positive direction.”

However, all of the additions except Malta were also put on a watchlist, which means they are at risk of returning to the amber list.

A number of popular hotspots such as France, Greece, Italy and mainland Spain remain in the amber tier.

Travellers returning to the UK from those locations must self-isolate at home for 10 days, making holidays unviable for many people.

Shai Weiss, chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, said the announcement is a “constructive step”, but “fails to go far enough”.

He added: “The Government’s own evidence shows that the US is low-risk and should be added to the green list now.”

The Airport Operators Association chief executive Karen Dee said the Government’s “overly cautious” approach would continue to have “major financial impacts” on the sector.

“Any extension of the green list is welcome, however small, but we also have to be realistic: this is not yet the meaningful restart the aviation industry needs to be able to recover from the pandemic,” she said.

CBI chief UK policy director Matthew Fell said: “While welcome, these limited movements on green list countries won’t be enough to salvage the summer season for the international travel sector.

“International connectivity extends far beyond tourism and underpins our whole economy. The UK’s successful vaccine rollout means we should be in the vanguard of safely restarting international travel.”

However, Thomas Cook chief executive Alan French was more upbeat saying he expected a “bumper weekend” of bookings for the online travel company.