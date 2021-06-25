Rescue operation after fishing vessel incident

Coastguard helicopter

Two men were recovered from the water by a fellow crew member after going overboard from a fishing vessel.

A rescue operation was launched after the Coastguard received a Mayday call from the vessel just before 7.10pm on Thursday.

The Mayday stated that two of the three crew had entered the water, two nautical miles north west of the island of Eigg in the Inner Hebrides.

Mayday relay broadcasts were issued to vessels in the area and the Coastguard helicopter from Stornoway and RNLI lifeboats from Mallaig and Tobermory were sent to the scene.

The Coastguard said that the crew member still on the fishing vessel recovered both men back on board, where the helicopter’s winch paramedic attended to them.

Their condition is not known.