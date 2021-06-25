Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A member of the public receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a mass coronavirus vaccination centre at Arsenalâs Emirates Stadium (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 21, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 22-25) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 275 (87%) have seen a rise in rates, 36 (11%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 743 new cases in the seven days to June 21 – the equivalent of 496.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 536.4 in the seven days to June 14.

Hyndburn in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 452.8 to 478.8, with 388 new cases.

Burnley, also in Lancashire, has the third highest rate, up slightly from 391.4 to 400.4, with 356 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 169.4 to 324.6)

Warwick (39.0 to 193.4)

Darlington (63.7 to 207.9)

Knowsley (104.1 to 245.3)

Liverpool (159.4 to 275.9)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 25 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 21; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 14.