Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

People walk on the South Bank in central London

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 20, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 21-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 273 (87%) have seen a rise in rates, 37 (12%) have seen a fall and five are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 772 new cases in the seven days to June 20 – the equivalent of 515.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 548.4 in the seven days to June 13.

Hyndburn in Lancashire has the second highest rate, down from 472.6 to 444.2, with 360 new cases.

Ribble Valley, also in Lancashire, has the third highest rate, down from 459.9 to 390.9, with 238 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 148.3 to 306.1)

Darlington (47.8 to 181.6)

Warwick (34.8 to 159.3)

Knowsley (89.5 to 203.5)

County Durham (107.0 to 218.8)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 24 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 20; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 13.