Sturgeon urges fans to watch ‘absolutely massive’ Scotland match safely

Scotland fans

Nicola Sturgeon has wished the Scotland team well ahead of their “absolutely massive” Euro 2020 match, but urged fans to enjoy the game safely.

The Scotland men’s team will face Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening in their final group game, needing a win to progress to the knockout rounds.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament after delivering an announcement about the future of coronavirus restrictions, the First Minister said the country would be “cheering Scotland on”.

But she pleaded for fans to behave responsibly while watching the match, following the guidance on gatherings and social distancing, and said she is “frustrated” by scenes of supporters gathering en masse, breaking the coronavirus rules.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The virus is still out there and it is spreading, so please continue to follow advice on physical distancing, hand washing and face coverings.

“Try to meet others outdoors as much as possible; we know that no environment is entirely risk-free – but outdoors is much less risky than indoors.

“If you are meeting indoors though, please stick to the limits and make sure the room is well ventilated.

“That does apply when watching the football, too.

“We all know tonight’s game is absolutely massive. Let me take the opportunity on behalf of all of us to wish Steve Clark and the team well.

“We will all be cheering Scotland on, but please do it safely.”