Princess Royal celebrates 100 years of the Wrens

Princess Royal arriving at the WRNS Garden

The Princess Royal has led celebrations marking the centenary of the Association of the Women’s Royal Naval Service – known as the Wrens – and praising its “huge achievements”.

Anne dedicated a ceremonial stone to those women who had served – and died in service – throughout the organisation’s history, at the National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire, on Tuesday.

After the event, in the WRNS Garden at the site, she chatted to groups of Wrens veterans who regaled her with stories from their time in uniform.

The Princess Royal greeting members of the Association of Wrens, ahead of the commemoration (Richard Vernalls/PA)

The Wrens were first formed in 1917 for the First World War, to free up men for frontline action by serving in roles such as cooks, dispatch riders and sail-makers, disbanding in 1919.

The organisation was re-formed when hostilities broke out in the Second World War in 1939, reaching a peak of 74,000 officers and ratings.

The Wrens continued in the post-war period until they were amalgamated into the Royal Navy in 1993.

Following the First World War, the Association of Wrens was founded in 1920 by Dame Katherine Furse, to preserve the unit’s unique bonds of friendship formed between women in the Senior Service.

At the arboretum, the Wrens’ bond was remembered in the centenary celebrations – delayed for a year because of the global pandemic.

About 50 former Wrens were addressed by the Princess Royal, association patron, who was also Chief Commandant of the WRNS from 1973 until 1993, and lately Chief Commandant for Women in the Royal Navy.

She made light of the commemoration’s enforced delay, drawing laughs as she emphasised it was “now 101 years old – and thriving”.

Anne said: “This association was of course formed to encourage comradeship amongst all who had served in the WRNS during the First World War, establishing that framework of mutual support for those returning to civilian life – that continues today.

“While the focus may have widened to now encompass support and encouragement to serving members, the practical aspects of enabling and promoting companionship, friendship and togetherness amongst those who shared experiences continue at the forefront of all you do today.”

The Association of Wrens commemorative stone. (Richard Vernalls/PA)

She added: “The stone does mark the achievements of 100 years.

“They may have passed, but are nonetheless huge achievements.

“But particularly it’s a signpost of the commitment to continue the good works of the association and all that the women have done in the past in the naval service of their country and what they will continue to do in the future.

“Time is not really of the essence, this is about recognising real service and it doesn’t matter when you do that and we can look forward to the next 100 years, from now, in this dedication.

“But I hope many of you will return to contemplate what this stone really means.”

Among the ladies attending was Second World War veteran, 97-year-old Joan “Jonnie” Berfield, who served as a coder.

Ex-Wren Joan Berfield (Richard Vernalls/PA

She found out about the Wrens in college and begged her father for permission to join, which she did when aged 18.

Mrs Berfield, of the Chalfonts, in Buckinghamshire, but originally from Highbury in London, volunteered at the age of 18, and five months later was called up, in Christmas 1942.

She ended up in the “very interesting” field of sending and receiving coded messages.

“We weren’t allowed to say anything – on our uniforms, we had a category of badge, and it was the signals flags with a ‘C’, for coder, in the middle,” she said.

“People would say ‘are you a cook for signallers?’ – and we all said, ‘yes’.”

Speaking of her time as a Wren, she said: “It was wonderful – it was the best thing I ever did.”

She volunteered to go overseas, and was posted to Aden for 14 months where it was “very hot”, and Sri Lanka – then Ceylon – but did not return to the UK until 1946.

“We were very proud to be Wrens – it was very difficult settling down into civvy life,” she said.

Association trustee Barbara McGregor, 61, from Bridgend, South Wales, said the centenary commemoration was “a long time coming” after the pandemic derailed last year’s plans.

Ex-Wren Barbara McGregor, who retired in January 2021, and holds the record for the longest serving woman in the UK Armed Forces (Richard Vernalls/PA)

She added that having joined for four years in 1977, she ended up doing just short of 44 years.

She retired from the Royal Navy in January this year, landing her a place in the Guinness Book of Records for being the longest serving female in the UK Armed Forces.

Mrs McGregor, whose final role was national Warrant Officer for recruiting, said that over her time she had seen the massive changes to opportunities for women in the Royal Navy, including joining the Royal Marines.

“The world is their oyster – very different to my time, but the expectation when I was an 18-year-old was a lot different,” she said.