Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

People queue outside an NHS vaccination clinic at the Olympic Stadium in Stratford, east London on June 19 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 18, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 19-22) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 269 (85%) have seen a rise in rates, 42 (13%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 776 new cases in the seven days to June 18 – the equivalent of 518.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 595.9 in the seven days to June 11.

Hyndburn in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 446.7 to 460.2, with 373 new cases.

Ribble Valley, also in Lancashire, has the third highest rate, down from 479.6 to 405.7, with 247 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 130.4 to 263.9)

Darlington (30.9 to 151.7)

Harborough (36.2 to 154.6)

County Durham (80.9 to 193.7)

Chorley (227.5 to 337.5)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 22 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 18; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 11.