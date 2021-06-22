Borrowing falls as economic recovery boosts tax revenues

Coins and bank notes

Government borrowing eased back in May as the lifting of lockdown restrictions spurred on Britain’s economic recovery and drove tax revenues higher, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said government borrowing stood at £24.3 billion in May, down from £43.8 billion a year earlier at the height of the pandemic.

Central government receipts rose £7.5 billion year-on-year to £56.9 billion as restrictions eased further last month, with indoor hospitality reopened on May 17, providing a boost to the economy.

Government spending in May fell £10.9 billion to £81.8 billion, the figures showed.

Borrowing last financial year was at its highest as a percentage of GDP since 1946, though it was higher during both World Wars https://t.co/wmF7QSA718 pic.twitter.com/Nad9fmmeeC — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 22, 2021

But the ONS said that despite the year-on-year fall, it was still the second highest May borrowing on record and £18.9 billion more than in May 2019 before the pandemic struck.

The ONS revised down borrowing for the financial year to the end of March by £1.1 billion to £299.2 billion, though this was still the highest since the end of the Second World War and equivalent to 14.3% of UK gross domestic product (GDP).

The amount of Government debt now sits at £2.2 trillion at the end of May, or around 99.2% of GDP, the highest ratio since the 99.5% recorded in March 1962.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak reiterated his pledge to “get the public finances on a sustainable footing”.