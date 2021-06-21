Will I save money with a flexible rail season ticket?

Passengers on a platform at Clapham Junction

Flexible rail season tickets go on sale on Monday, but they will only save money for some passengers.

Here the PA news agency answers key questions about the new tickets.

– What do the tickets allow me to do?

The new Flexi Season allows unlimited travel between two stations on any eight days in a 28-day period.

Passengers looks for train information at London’s Waterloo Station (Michael Stephens/PA)

– Who will benefit?

People who travel two or three days a week at peak times will save money using the tickets on certain routes.

– How much could I save?

The minimum discount for using a Flexi Season compared with a monthly ticket on the same route is 20%.

The Department for Transport says part-time commuters on certain routes will save hundreds of pounds a year.

– What if I only commute one day a week?

You will be better off buying daily tickets.

– How about four or five days a week?

An annual season ticket is likely to continue to be your cheapest option.

– How do I get one of these flexible tickets?

They are available on rail websites and apps, as well as at some station ticket offices.

– How are the tickets issued?

The new tickets are only available as either a smartcard or barcode ticket.

– How do I use them?

You must activate your pass on the day of travel by ‘touching in’ on a yellow reader on a gate, a platform validator, a ticket machine, or using the National Rail Smartcard app.

– Can I travel in first class?

No. Flex Season tickets are for standard class travel only.

– Are there further discounts for children?

The tickets are only sold at adult prices.

– I’ve bought one. When can I use it?