Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.The figures, for the seven days to June 17, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.Data for the most recent four days (June 18-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.Of the 315 local areas in England, 267 (85%) have seen a rise in rates, 44 (14%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 796 new cases in the seven days to June 17 – the equivalent of 531.7 cases per 100,000 people.This is down from 600.6 in the seven days to June 10.Hyndburn in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 409.7 to 480.0, with 389 new cases.Ribble Valley, also in Lancashire, has the third highest, down from 458.2 to 418.8, with 255 new cases.The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 116.6 to 236.4)County Durham (66.6 to 182.6)Harborough (37.3 to 142.8)Blackpool (180.7 to 284.0)North Tyneside (123.1 to 224.1)The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 21 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.Here is the list in full.From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 17; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 10.Blackburn with Darwen, 531.7, (796), 600.6, (899)Hyndburn, 480.0, (389), 409.7, (332)Ribble Valley, 418.8, (255), 458.2, (279)Burnley, 404.9, (360), 367.7, (327)Manchester, 360.7, (1994), 301.9, (1669)Salford, 340.0, (880), 312.9, (810)Bury, 335.1, (640), 262.3, (501)Rossendale, 334.3, (239), 373.5, (267)Pendle, 327.9, (302), 306.1, (282)South Ribble, 317.7, (352), 315.0, (349)Chorley, 317.2, (375), 232.6, (275)Preston, 317.2, (454), 275.3, (394)Wigan, 297.6, (978), 230.0, (756)Blackpool, 284.0, (396), 180.7, (252)Bolton, 250.4, (720), 310.2, (892)Trafford, 239.7, (569), 198.0, (470)Newcastle upon Tyne, 236.4, (716), 116.6, (353)Rochdale, 231.6, (515), 210.4, (468)North Tyneside, 224.1, (466), 123.1, (256)Oldham, 221.8, (526), 173.3, (411)Leeds, 210.4, (1669), 138.9, (1102)Tameside, 210.2, (476), 162.5, (368)Liverpool, 200.4, (998), 111.4, (555)Stockport, 198.3, (582), 233.1, (684)Warrington, 189.0, (397), 133.8, (281)County Durham, 182.6, (968), 66.6, (353)Sefton, 177.6, (491), 104.9, (290)Bristol, 156.0, (723), 79.2, (367)Calderdale, 152.8, (323), 120.1, (254)Wyre, 152.6, (171), 86.5, (97)Cheshire West and Chester, 151.9, (521), 111.3, (382)Rushcliffe, 151.0, (180), 80.5, (96)Fylde, 147.3, (119), 136.2, (110)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 144.5, (826), 44.6, (255)Knowsley, 143.8, (217), 75.6, (114)Harborough, 142.8, (134), 37.3, (35)North East Lincolnshire, 142.3, (227), 75.2, (120)Cheltenham, 141.9, (165), 73.1, (85)West Lancashire, 141.7, (162), 77.0, (88)Gloucester, 139.4, (180), 75.9, (98)Halton, 139.1, (180), 63.4, (82)Bradford, 137.5, (742), 131.5, (710)Selby, 136.8, (124), 69.5, (63)Lambeth, 135.9, (443), 114.1, (372)Wirral, 133.9, (434), 69.1, (224)Northumberland, 133.4, (430), 98.6, (318)Reading, 132.3, (214), 94.0, (152)Cheshire East, 131.5, (505), 134.1, (515)Gateshead, 128.2, (259), 62.9, (127)Birmingham, 124.8, (1425), 86.3, (985)South Tyneside, 124.5, (188), 70.2, (106)St. Helens, 121.8, (220), 57.6, (104)Sunderland, 121.7, (338), 61.2, (170)Wandsworth, 121.3, (400), 114.7, (378)Tewkesbury, 120.0, (114), 64.2, (61)Bedford, 119.5, (207), 153.5, (266)Darlington, 118.9, (127), 27.2, (29)Southampton, 116.4, (294), 44.7, (113)Leicester, 116.3, (412), 126.8, (449)Southwark, 116.0, (370), 87.2, (278)Tower Hamlets, 115.8, (376), 101.0, (328)Hammersmith and Fulham, 115.0, (213), 101.0, (187)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 113.2, (147), 89.3, (116)Nottingham, 112.0, (373), 77.5, (258)Craven, 112.0, (64), 70.0, (40)Eden, 110.8, (59), 63.8, (34)Brighton and Hove, 110.7, (322), 63.9, (186)Merton, 109.4, (226), 65.8, (136)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 109.0, (431), 48.1, (190)Islington, 106.8, (259), 84.5, (205)Kirklees, 106.4, (468), 126.7, (557)Bath and North East Somerset, 105.5, (204), 45.0, (87)Solihull, 105.4, (228), 62.4, (135)Camden, 103.7, (280), 78.9, (213)York, 102.6, (216), 55.6, (117)Barrow-in-Furness, 101.4, (68), 44.7, (30)Kensington and Chelsea, 101.2, (158), 88.4, (138)Exeter, 100.5, (132), 37.3, (49)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 100.4, (130), 45.6, (59)Blaby, 99.5, (101), 63.0, (64)High Peak, 98.2, (91), 87.4, (81)Westminster, 98.0, (256), 92.2, (241)Lancaster, 97.9, (143), 78.1, (114)Ealing, 95.4, (326), 71.1, (243)South Lakeland, 95.2, (100), 35.2, (37)Richmondshire, 93.1, (50), 33.5, (18)Welwyn Hatfield, 92.7, (114), 34.9, (43)Luton, 92.5, (197), 117.8, (251)Warwick, 89.7, (129), 26.4, (38)Hackney and City of London, 89.4, (260), 79.1, (230)South Gloucestershire, 87.0, (248), 52.6, (150)Epsom and Ewell, 86.8, (70), 64.5, (52)Wakefield, 86.7, (302), 86.1, (300)Portsmouth, 85.2, (183), 31.6, (68)Stoke-on-Trent, 85.0, (218), 49.5, (127)Broxtowe, 82.4, (94), 43.8, (50)Hounslow, 82.1, (223), 72.9, (198)East Hertfordshire, 81.5, (122), 50.1, (75)Oadby and Wigston, 80.7, (46), 70.2, (40)Bracknell Forest, 80.0, (98), 80.8, (99)Gedling, 79.7, (94), 50.9, (60)South Bucks, 78.5, (55), 55.7, (39)Brent, 78.2, (258), 72.8, (240)Telford and Wrekin, 77.8, (140), 55.0, (99)Hinckley and Bosworth, 77.8, (88), 55.7, (63)North Somerset, 77.2, (166), 38.1, (82)Richmond upon Thames, 76.8, (152), 52.0, (103)Lewisham, 75.2, (230), 57.2, (175)Waltham Forest, 74.4, (206), 66.4, (184)Kingston upon Thames, 73.8, (131), 72.1, (128)Watford, 73.5, (71), 65.2, (63)Milton Keynes, 73.1, (197), 61.6, (166)Barnsley, 72.9, (180), 64.4, (159)Harrogate, 72.7, (117), 51.6, (83)Runnymede, 72.7, (65), 38.0, (34)Wokingham, 72.5, (124), 85.9, (147)Boston, 71.3, (50), 32.8, (23)Staffordshire Moorlands, 70.1, (69), 82.3, (81)Three Rivers, 69.7, (65), 49.3, (46)Colchester, 69.3, (135), 33.4, (65)Stroud, 69.2, (83), 31.7, (38)South Oxfordshire, 69.0, (98), 45.1, (64)Charnwood, 68.3, (127), 87.7, (163)Oxford, 68.2, (104), 63.6, (97)Newham, 68.0, (240), 49.3, (174)Test Valley, 67.4, (85), 38.0, (48)Haringey, 67.4, (181), 72.6, (195)Doncaster, 67.0, (209), 44.2, (138)Wycombe, 67.0, (117), 56.1, (98)Croydon, 66.7, (258), 73.7, (285)Hartlepool, 66.2, (62), 44.8, (42)Bromsgrove, 66.1, (66), 47.1, (47)Hillingdon, 65.8, (202), 59.0, (181)Mole Valley, 65.3, (57), 45.8, (40)Adur, 65.3, (42), 15.6, (10)Chichester, 65.2, (79), 35.5, (43)Barnet, 64.7, (256), 40.2, (159)Woking, 64.5, (65), 82.3, (83)Slough, 64.2, (96), 86.3, (129)Hertsmere, 63.9, (67), 33.4, (35)Surrey Heath, 63.8, (57), 80.6, (72)Elmbridge, 63.6, (87), 63.6, (87)Greenwich, 63.2, (182), 54.5, (157)Mid Sussex, 62.9, (95), 51.6, (78)Sheffield, 62.8, (367), 40.2, (235)Bromley, 62.6, (208), 48.7, (162)St Albans, 62.0, (92), 33.0, (49)Stockton-on-Tees, 61.8, (122), 35.0, (69)Swindon, 61.7, (137), 26.6, (59)Rushmoor, 61.3, (58), 53.9, (51)Coventry, 61.1, (227), 51.9, (193)Middlesbrough, 61.0, (86), 41.1, (58)Cambridge, 60.9, (76), 29.6, (37)Melton, 60.5, (31), 39.1, (20)Central Bedfordshire, 60.3, (174), 65.5, (189)Ashfield, 60.2, (77), 30.5, (39)Rugby, 59.7, (65), 41.3, (45)Mid Devon, 59.5, (49), 21.9, (18)Maidstone, 59.4, (102), 27.9, (48)West Berkshire, 58.7, (93), 27.1, (43)Torridge, 58.6, (40), 7.3, (5)Basingstoke and Deane, 58.3, (103), 46.4, (82)Sutton, 58.2, (120), 46.0, (95)Spelthorne, 58.1, (58), 73.1, (73)Cotswold, 57.9, (52), 20.0, (18)Dartford, 57.7, (65), 44.4, (50)Guildford, 57.7, (86), 40.9, (61)Lincoln, 57.4, (57), 20.1, (20)Chiltern, 57.3, (55), 42.7, (41)Stratford-on-Avon, 56.9, (74), 28.4, (37)Rotherham, 56.1, (149), 30.9, (82)Forest of Dean, 55.3, (48), 28.8, (25)Allerdale, 55.2, (54), 23.5, (23)Erewash, 54.6, (63), 32.1, (37)Reigate and Banstead, 54.5, (81), 85.4, (127)Lichfield, 54.4, (57), 30.5, (32)Crawley, 54.3, (61), 44.5, (50)Gravesham, 54.2, (58), 49.6, (53)Sandwell, 54.2, (178), 44.1, (145)Ryedale, 54.2, (30), 18.1, (10)North West Leicestershire, 54.0, (56), 22.2, (23)Harlow, 54.0, (47), 19.5, (17)East Northamptonshire, 54.0, (51), 29.6, (28)Epping Forest, 53.9, (71), 25.8, (34)Northampton, 53.4, (120), 59.7, (134)North Hertfordshire, 53.2, (71), 33.7, (45)Waverley, 53.0, (67), 17.4, (22)Redbridge, 52.7, (161), 43.6, (133)Rutland, 52.6, (21), 12.5, (5)Harrow, 52.6, (132), 31.9, (80)Hart, 52.5, (51), 62.8, (61)Carlisle, 52.4, (57), 27.6, (30)Broxbourne, 52.4, (51), 19.5, (19)Sevenoaks, 52.2, (63), 38.1, (46)Aylesbury Vale, 51.6, (103), 41.1, (82)Vale of White Horse, 51.5, (70), 23.5, (32)South Northamptonshire, 50.8, (48), 54.0, (51)South Staffordshire, 50.7, (57), 32.0, (36)Cannock Chase, 50.6, (51), 37.7, (38)West Oxfordshire, 50.6, (56), 31.6, (35)Wolverhampton, 49.0, (129), 43.3, (114)Redcar and Cleveland, 48.9, (67), 25.5, (35)Wiltshire, 48.2, (241), 30.8, (154)Tonbridge and Malling, 47.7, (63), 34.1, (45)Canterbury, 47.2, (78), 39.3, (65)Havering, 47.0, (122), 30.4, (79)Tamworth, 46.9, (36), 40.4, (31)Dorset, 46.8, (177), 23.0, (87)Enfield, 46.7, (156), 38.3, (128)Bexley, 46.7, (116), 34.6, (86)Plymouth, 46.5, (122), 32.0, (84)Windsor and Maidenhead, 46.2, (70), 35.7, (54)Fenland, 46.1, (47), 25.5, (26)Somerset West and Taunton, 45.8, (71), 12.9, (20)Dudley, 45.1, (145), 43.8, (141)Newark and Sherwood, 44.9, (55), 25.3, (31)Medway, 43.8, (122), 43.8, (122)Bolsover, 43.4, (35), 14.9, (12)Walsall, 43.1, (123), 52.5, (150)Dacorum, 42.6, (66), 39.4, (61)Cherwell, 42.5, (64), 39.2, (59)Sedgemoor, 42.2, (52), 26.8, (33)East Riding of Yorkshire, 42.2, (144), 29.3, (100)Herefordshire, 41.5, (80), 31.6, (61)North Warwickshire, 41.4, (27), 30.6, (20)Thurrock, 41.3, (72), 24.1, (42)Tunbridge Wells, 41.3, (49), 27.0, (32)East Staffordshire, 40.1, (48), 19.2, (23)Worthing, 39.8, (44), 28.0, (31)Daventry, 39.6, (34), 54.7, (47)Arun, 39.2, (63), 18.7, (30)Bassetlaw, 39.2, (46), 12.8, (15)Barking and Dagenham, 39.0, (83), 33.3, (71)Derbyshire Dales, 38.7, (28), 35.9, (26)South Kesteven, 38.6, (55), 30.2, (43)South Cambridgeshire, 38.3, (61), 32.7, (52)Southend-on-Sea, 38.2, (70), 39.9, (73)Chesterfield, 38.1, (40), 13.3, (14)Brentwood, 37.7, (29), 33.8, (26)Wellingborough, 37.6, (30), 38.9, (31)Amber Valley, 37.5, (48), 14.8, (19)Eastleigh, 37.4, (50), 20.2, (27)Derby, 37.3, (96), 15.5, (40)Peterborough, 37.1, (75), 23.7, (48)East Lindsey, 36.7, (52), 26.8, (38)Rochford, 36.6, (32), 17.2, (15)West Lindsey, 36.6, (35), 25.1, (24)Tandridge, 36.3, (32), 42.0, (37)Hambleton, 36.0, (33), 29.5, (27)Corby, 36.0, (26), 23.5, (17)Shropshire, 35.3, (114), 25.4, (82)Winchester, 35.2, (44), 20.8, (26)Uttlesford, 35.1, (32), 25.2, (23)Hastings, 34.5, (32), 11.9, (11)New Forest, 34.4, (62), 18.3, (33)East Hampshire, 34.3, (42), 27.8, (34)Malvern Hills, 34.3, (27), 6.4, (5)North Devon, 34.0, (33), 15.4, (15)Teignbridge, 33.5, (45), 18.6, (25)Worcester, 32.6, (33), 24.7, (25)Copeland, 32.3, (22), 38.1, (26)Stafford, 32.1, (44), 24.8, (34)Mansfield, 32.0, (35), 16.5, (18)North East Derbyshire, 31.5, (32), 29.6, (30)Huntingdonshire, 31.5, (56), 23.0, (41)Horsham, 31.3, (45), 24.3, (35)Hull, 31.2, (81), 30.0, (78)Ashford, 30.8, (40), 21.5, (28)Stevenage, 30.7, (27), 27.3, (24)Fareham, 30.1, (35), 12.0, (14)Chelmsford, 29.7, (53), 22.4, (40)Gosport, 29.5, (25), 28.3, (24)Babergh, 28.2, (26), 19.6, (18)Braintree, 28.2, (43), 18.3, (28)East Devon, 28.0, (41), 8.2, (12)Havant, 27.7, (35), 27.7, (35)North Kesteven, 27.4, (32), 19.7, (23)Lewes, 27.1, (28), 20.3, (21)Castle Point, 26.6, (24), 17.7, (16)Mendip, 26.0, (30), 6.9, (8)Wychavon, 25.5, (33), 13.1, (17)South Derbyshire, 25.2, (27), 33.6, (36)Norwich, 24.9, (35), 20.6, (29)East Cambridgeshire, 24.5, (22), 15.6, (14)South Somerset, 24.4, (41), 10.1, (17)Torbay, 24.2, (33), 12.5, (17)South Hams, 24.1, (21), 13.8, (12)Wyre Forest, 23.7, (24), 18.8, (19)Wealden, 22.9, (37), 14.2, (23)North Lincolnshire, 22.6, (39), 23.8, (41)West Suffolk, 22.3, (40), 11.7, (21)South Holland, 22.1, (21), 22.1, (21)Scarborough, 22.1, (24), 14.7, (16)Mid Suffolk, 21.2, (22), 11.6, (12)Tendring, 21.2, (31), 15.7, (23)Swale, 20.7, (31), 14.7, (22)Kettering, 20.6, (21), 19.7, (20)Redditch, 19.9, (17), 38.7, (33)Thanet, 19.7, (28), 11.3, (16)West Devon, 19.7, (11), 23.3, (13)Folkestone and Hythe, 19.5, (22), 22.1, (25)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 19.2, (29), 14.5, (22)Rother, 18.7, (18), 13.5, (13)South Norfolk, 18.5, (26), 19.2, (27)Breckland, 17.9, (25), 20.0, (28)Dover, 16.9, (20), 26.2, (31)Ipswich, 16.8, (23), 5.8, (8)East Suffolk, 16.4, (41), 11.6, (29)Basildon, 16.0, (30), 20.3, (38)Maldon, 15.4, (10), 37.0, (24)North Norfolk, 15.3, (16), 10.5, (11)Eastbourne, 14.5, (15), 15.4, (16)Isle of Wight, 14.1, (20), 11.3, (16)Broadland, 12.2, (16), 22.9, (30)Great Yarmouth, 6.0, (6), 9.1, (9)