What the papers say – June 20

John Bercow defecting to Labour and a surprise move by the Prince of Wales are among the stories leading Sunday’s papers.
The Observer reports the former Tory MP and Speaker of the House of Commons has joined the Labour party, telling the paper he is “motivated by support for equality, social justice and internationalism”.
Meanwhile, The Mail on Sunday says the Prince of Wales is to ensure two-year-old grandson Archie “will never be a prince” as he plans to “slim down” the monarchy once he becomes King.
Elsewhere, The Sunday Telegraph reports Health Secretary Matt Hancock did not disclose to the Prime Minister the results of a study showing the effectiveness of vaccines against the Indian variant during a “key meeting” on whether to extend Covid restrictions.
The Sunday Express says more than 50 Tory MPs are backing plans for a “pandemic law” to block future lockdowns.
Hospitals across England have recorded a spike in patients arriving at A&E, according to The Independent.
The Sunday Times reports Downing Street and the Treasury are “at loggerheads” over tax and public spending, with the Chancellor “alarmed” at Boris Johnson announcing policies when there is no means to pay for them.
Sunday People uses its front page to call for more support for long Covid victims.
The Sunday Mirror says an ex-Big Brother contestant has accused former England striker Michael Owen of asking her for nude photos.
And the Daily Star on Sunday leads with a woman who says she “hooked up” with an alien.