Outdoor civil wedding and partnership ceremonies to be legalised

General view of a wedding cake topper for a civil partnership ceremony

Civil wedding and partnership ceremonies will be able to take place outdoors for the first time in England and Wales from next month.

Laws for approved premises, such as hotels, currently require the ceremony to take place in an approved room or permanent structure.

But such venues will from July 1 be able to host the whole event outside under the move to legalise outdoor civil ceremonies.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said: “A couple’s wedding day is one of the most special times in their lives and this change will allow them to celebrate it the way that they want.

“At the same time, this step will support the marriage sector by providing greater choice and helping venues to meet demand for larger ceremonies.”

The change will benefit almost 75% of weddings that are non-religious and take place on approved premises, as well as civil partnerships, according to the Government.

It will be welcomed as a boost for the wedding industry after the hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The law change will be introduced through a statutory instrument meaning a vote will not need to take place.

Meanwhile, a minor relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will see the 30-person cap for weddings lifted from Monday.