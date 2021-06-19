Police arrest 30 in operation for England-Scotland clash

Fans outside Wembley Stadium

A total of 30 people were arrested in central London as part of the policing operation for England’s Euros clash with Scotland, Met Police said.

The force added 25 of the arrests were in central London while five people were arrested in the vicinity of Wembley.

Scotland Yard said in a tweet: “13 arrests were for public order offences, 6 for drunk and disorderly, 4 for assault on police, 3 for assault, 2 related to Class A drugs and one each for breaching a dispersal order and breaching a banning order.”

Red flares were set off as crowds congregated in Leicester Square for the much-anticipated match, which ended in a scoreless draw.

Many fans were wearing kilts and draped in Scotland flags, singing and cheering in the popular tourist spot.

(1/2) #UPDATE 30 people were arrested as part of our policing operation for #England v #Scotland game. The majority were in central London; 5 were in the vicinity of Wembley. Thank you to everyone who complied with officers as they engaged with crowds all day and into the night — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) June 19, 2021

Others kicked footballs, some held aloft bottles of alcohol and many belted out the Scottish national anthem and chanted “No Scotland, no party”.